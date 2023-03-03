Pir Panjal Community Radio team calls on Lt Governor

JAMMU : Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met and interacted with a team of young Radio Jockeys of Radio Pir Panjal 90.4 FM, a Community Radio Station established at Surankote, Poonch, at the Raj Bhavan here today. The RJs Ab. Majid, Mohd Qasim, Faieza Tabasum and Sara Fatima accompanied by Brigadier M P Singh and Lt Col. Vivek Singh apprised the Lt Governor of the work and contribution of the radio station to the local community through its informative and entertaining programmes. The Lt Governor appreciated their efforts to inform people on all matters of public interest, educate and entertain its audiences. He further asked the RJs to create awareness about youth and women’s issues through their community Radio. The Radio station has been set up by the Indian Army with an aim to preserve and promote the culture of twin border districts of Rajouri & Poonch. The Community Radio Station broadcasts programmes in different languages including Gojri, Pahari and Urdu apart from Hindi and Punjabi, informing the listeners on social welfare issues, women empowerment, youth employment and tourism. The Radio Pri Panjal has recently been awarded for ‘Best Use of Radio in Public Service’ by the outreach programme held at 9th International Radio fair, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on the world radio day.