PG women claim Kabaddi trophy

By Northlines -

NL Corresspondent

, Nov 08: The Post Graduate (PG) Department of JU outplayed GCW Parade 29-21 to lift the Inter-College (Women) Kabaddi Tournament which was organized by the Directorate of on the campus, here today.

Earlier, in semifinals, PG Department defeated GDC Bhaderwah 38-30 while GCW Parade outplayed GDC Reasi by six (30-24) points. In the third place match, GDC Reasi beat GDC Bhaderwah.

The final officiated by the technical penal comprising Dheeraj Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Keshav Singh, Harpreet Singh and Gagan Kumar.

 

VOLLEYBALL:

Meanwhile, in the inter-college men's volleyball tournament, preliminary rounds of the competition held today on the campus courts, here.

The Results: GDC Gool beat Dora Degree College 25-18, 25-17; GDC Doda beat GDC Samba 25-18, 25-17; GDC Banihal beat IGGDC College 25-11, 25-21; GDC Paloura beat GMC Rajouri 25-17, 25-20; GDC Marh beat GDC Khilotran 25-21, 25-20; GDC Rajouri beat GDC Surankot 25-22, 25-14; GDC Udhampur beat GDC Ramban 25-21, 25-20; GDC Kunjwani beat GDC Pouni 25-21, 25-19; GDC Ramgarh beat GDC Chenani 25-13, 25-10; GDC Khour beat GDC Bhaderwah 25-14, 25-19.

SHARE
Previous articleTeamwork guides MIET Jammu to huge victory over GDC Paliura
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR