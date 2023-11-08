PG women claim Kabaddi trophy

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 08: The Post Graduate (PG) Department of JU outplayed GCW Parade 29-21 to lift the Inter-College (Women) Kabaddi Tournament which was organized by the Directorate of Sports on the campus, here today.

Earlier, in semifinals, PG Department defeated GDC Bhaderwah 38-30 while GCW Parade outplayed GDC Reasi by six (30-24) points. In the third place match, GDC Reasi beat GDC Bhaderwah.

The final officiated by the technical penal comprising Dheeraj Sharma, Amandeep Singh, Keshav Singh, Harpreet Singh and Gagan Kumar.

VOLLEYBALL:

Meanwhile, in the inter-college men's volleyball tournament, preliminary rounds of the competition held today on the campus courts, here.

The Results: GDC Gool beat Dora Degree College 25-18, 25-17; GDC Doda beat GDC Samba 25-18, 25-17; GDC Banihal beat IGGDC College 25-11, 25-21; GDC Paloura beat GMC Rajouri 25-17, 25-20; GDC Marh beat GDC Khilotran 25-21, 25-20; GDC Rajouri beat GDC Surankot 25-22, 25-14; GDC Udhampur beat GDC Ramban 25-21, 25-20; GDC Kunjwani beat GDC Pouni 25-21, 25-19; GDC Ramgarh beat GDC Chenani 25-13, 25-10; GDC Khour beat GDC Bhaderwah 25-14, 25-19.