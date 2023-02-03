Personal enmity, political, financial gains motives behind the TS Wazir’s murder: CB-D

Sarbjeet Singh

Jammu Tawi, Feb 1: A significant development has unfolded in the Tarlochan Singh Wazir murder case. The crime branch of the Delhi Police has arrested Jammu businessman Sudarshan Singh Wazir of Trikuta Nagar, Harjinder Singh Raina, Financer and resident of Akali Kaur Singh Nagar, Jammu, and Jagpal Singh, businessman and resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy of Tarlochan Murder Case.

On Tuesday, it was learnt that they were summoned and briefly questioned by the Crime Branch Cell of the Delhi Police before being arrested hours later in the case vide FIR 557/2021 u/s 302/201/120B/174A/34 IPC & 25/27 Arms Act at Police Station, Moti Nagar, Delhi.

On September 09, 2021, the body of former MLC Tarlochan Singh Wazir was discovered in decomposed state in the washroom of a locked flat at Basai Darapur in Moti Nagar jurisdiction, after which Delhi Police registered a murder case and the investigation was handed over to Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.

The Delhi Crime Branch in its official handout traced the link to long drawn rivalry between Sudarshan Singh Wazir and Trilochan Singh Wazir and Nagar Singh. Police investigation said that in 2018, TS Wazir and Nagar Singh were planning to murder Sudarshan Singh in Delhi through Harmeet Singh and Harpreet Singh. This came to the knowledge of Sudarshan Singh Wazir and in retaliation, he with other two succeeded in eliminating Tirlochan Singh Wazir with the help of Harpreet Singh Khalsa, Harmeet Singh, Rajinder Chaudhary and Balbir @ Billa. Delhi Crime Branch attributes the motive of Tirlochan Singh Wazir’s murder to a mix of personal enmity, political and financial gains.

The Controversy

Trilochan Singh Wazir (69), a former member of the Jammu Kashmir Legislative Council and National Conference (NC) politician, was reportedly killed on September 3 at an apartment in West Delhi’s Basai Darapur. The cops learned about the murder a week later. Wazir’s corpse was found in the apartment by authorities on September 9 in a severely decomposed state. The police had opened a murder investigation. TS Wazir, the former chairman of Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurudwara Management Committee and president of the State Transport Union, arrived in Delhi on September 2 from his home in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Wazir’s granddaughter was born in Canada on September 2 and he was supposed to fly out on September 3 at 2 p.m. to see her. However, Wazir was supposedly slain before leaving for Canada. Following a preliminary investigation by the Delhi Police, four people were charged with the murder. Harpreet Singh Khalsa, Harmeet Singh, Rajinder Chaudhary, and Balbir Singh Billa were the accused.

On September 15 and 16, 2021, the Delhi Police apprehended two persons in connection with the murder of Trilochan Singh Wazir. The accused, identified as Rajinder Chaudhary (33) aka Raju Ganja, a professional driver, was apprehended in Ramgarh (Samba). Balbir Singh alias Billa (67), the second accused, was apprehended by Delhi Police in Preet Nagar (Jammu). Harmeet Singh (61) was arrested from Jammu by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on September 20, 2021.

Harpreet Singh Khalsa (31) was arrested by Jammu Police on December 13, 2022, in connection with a dacoity at the residence of Rakesh Aggarwal in the Gandhi Nagar area. Harpreet Singh Khalsa was residing as Amit Rana in Jammu’s Sanjay Nagar neighbourhood.

Following an investigation, it was discovered that Tarlochan Singh Wazir was given sleeping drugs with his dinner on September 3, following which he was shot in the head and murdered. It had been suggested that there was a larger conspiracy at work that needed to be revealed. Tarlochan’s son, Karan Singh, had previously accused Sudarshan Singh Wazir’s hand in his father’s death at a news conference. Sudarshan Singh Wazir, Harjinder Singh Raina, and Jagpal Singh have now been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.