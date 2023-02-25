People pay for internet data, buy I-phones, why hue & cry over nominal property tax: LG Sinha

Says money collected to be used for development, welfare

Raja Syed Rather

Jammu Tawi, Feb 24: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that in the UT, people use internet data, buy I-phones and pay to play videos he wondered why there was a hue and cry over imposition of nominal property tax. He was quick to add that the money collected from property tax will be used to development and welfare of the people.

Addressing a function at Jammu where LG extended Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana ( PMFBY) to the farmers of all 20 districts of J&K, the LG said that the administration hardly gets the power tariff and water bills paid by the people. “In J&K, people pay to use internet data, buy I-phones and play videos, I wonder why there is hue and cry over imposition of property tax,” the LG said, adding that there will be a push to the GDP in J&K once property tax will be collected.

On February 22, Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the imposition of property tax from April 1. The tax rates will be 5% of taxable annual value (TAV) for residential properties and 6% for commercial properties, it stated. In another announcement, the government said that small houses were exempted from the tax and the amount fixed for commercial buildings was nominal. The government announcement, however, evoked sharp criticism from almost all the political parties who termed the move as unjustified.