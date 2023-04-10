People of Jammu Kashmir have full faith in the justice system: Rijiju Kiren

Srinagar, April 09: The Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the office of Legal Aid Defense Counsel at ADR Centre in District Court Complex, Budgam, in the presence of Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, and Justice Tashi Rabstan, executive chairman, JKLSA.

While inaugurating Legal Aid Defense Counsel, Rijiju stated that they were ensuring that no innocent person was punished and no guilty person was spared. According to an official spokesperson, Rijiju stated that the doors of justice are open to all without regard for wealth or poverty.

The Union minister praised the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority for ensuring the delivery of justice in an efficient and competent manner across the UT. (PTI) “It is being ensured that no innocent person is punished and that no guilty person is spared.” “The Union government has taken a number of initiatives to reduce the number of cases pending in all courts and ensure timely justice delivery,” said the law minister.

The minister stated that steps have been taken to ensure citizens, including those living in the country's most remote areas, have easy access to justice.

He stated that the Legal Aid Defense Counsel system would be beneficial in assisting marginalised members of society who lack access to justice. He emphasised the importance of such awareness programmes in providing legal assistance to the oppressed members of society during the pre-arrest, arrest, and remand stages.

According to Rijiju, the goal of raising awareness about legal aid services is to educate people about their legal rights and provide easy access to the justice system. “Constitutional rights must not only be protected, but also promoted,” he said.

In his keynote address, Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh emphasised the importance of making the judicial system accessible to all citizens so that the judiciary can meet the expectations of litigants.

The chief justice urged the public to use legal aid services as efficiently as possible. He also informed the audience about the importance of the preamble to the Indian Constitution, which guarantees free access to justice for all, particularly the marginalised sections of society. He also emphasised that Legal Services Authorities serve as a link between the judiciary and various other departments.