Pension not released at JK Bank NS Br

Srinagar, Jan 05: The pensioners, who have their bank
accounts at New Secretariat road Branch of Jammu and
Kashmir Bank, here have complained that the pensions
of some of the pensioners have not been released for
unknown reasons.
Talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer,
one of the pensioners said that despite producing a life
certificate, his pension for the month of December 2022
has not been released.
“A couple of pensioners whose accounts are in New
Secretariat Road branch of J&K Bank have not been
released,” he said, adding that the requisition for
pensions have not been sent up to the marl, thereby
causing delay in releasing the pensions, which
according to them has left them to face hardships.
“The back officials have informed us that our pension for
the month of December 2022 will not be released this
month, but will be released in next month,” he said,
adding that they are facing tremendous hardships in
absence of the pension and appealed the concerned
authorities to look into the matter and release the
pension for the month of December 2022 at
earliest. (KNO)