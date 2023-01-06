Pension not released at JK Bank NS Br

Srinagar, Jan 05: The pensioners, who have their bank

accounts at New Secretariat road Branch of Jammu and

Kashmir Bank, here have complained that the pensions

of some of the pensioners have not been released for

unknown reasons.

Talking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer,

one of the pensioners said that despite producing a life

certificate, his pension for the month of December 2022

has not been released.

“A couple of pensioners whose accounts are in New

Secretariat Road branch of J&K Bank have not been

released,” he said, adding that the requisition for

pensions have not been sent up to the marl, thereby

causing delay in releasing the pensions, which

according to them has left them to face hardships.

“The back officials have informed us that our pension for

the month of December 2022 will not be released this

month, but will be released in next month,” he said,

adding that they are facing tremendous hardships in

absence of the pension and appealed the concerned

authorities to look into the matter and release the

pension for the month of December 2022 at

earliest. (KNO)