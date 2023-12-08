Pencak Silat trials on Dec 10

Jammu, Dec 07: Open selection trials for 1st beach games festival (Pencak Silat) in both boys and girls sections shall take place on December 10 at Gindun Sports Centre Rajbagh, Srinagar.

As per a handout issued by the Pencak Silat Association of J&K, the trials shall be conducted for those players between 16 and 20 years of age to raise team for 1st Mti sports beach festival scheduled to be held at Diu , DNHD&D from 5-January 10.

For further details, players can contact Nassir Ahmad Digoo, president (9797194893, 9622422766).