PDP suspends all political activities for next one week

Srinagar, Dec 11: Hours after the Supreme Court upheld abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday decided to suspend all of its political activities for the next one week.

The decision has been taken in order to stand in solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir in the wake of the Supreme Court Judgment, PDP said.

“PDP President Mehbooba Mufti was scheduled to address several workers conventions as part of her ongoing public outreach programme and many such conventions were scheduled over next few days.

Many other political activities were also scheduled by the party. But in order to stand in solidarity with our people at this crucial juncture in the wake of the Supreme Court Of India's Verdict on the issue of Article 370, We have decided to cancel all our political activities for next one week,” party's chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari said in a statement.