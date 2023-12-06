PDP constitutes Parliamentary Board in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 5: Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday constituted its Parliamentary Board by nominating senior leader Mohammad Sartaj Madni as its Chairperson.

A PDP spokesman said the members of the board include senior leaders Abdul Rehman Veeri, Abdul Hamid Chaudhary, Mehboob Beg, Ghulam Nabi Lone and Amreek Singh Reen.

The Parliamentary Board has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing electoral and parliamentary decisions, managing campaigns, events handling various aspects of election management, the spokesman said.

The Board under the Chairmanship of Madni will also supervise the performance and discipline-related activities of party leaders within their respective segments, as well as overseeing parliamentary affairs within the organization, he added.