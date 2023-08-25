PCI Extends Entry Date For National Awards For Excellence In Journalism

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: The Press Council of India (PCI) has extended the last date of receiving entries for National Awards for Excellence in Journalism (NAEJ) till 31st August, 2023 before 5:00 PM.

A communique of PCI in this regard reads, “In continuation of the earlier Advertisement notice of the Press Council of India dated 02.07.2023, the last date of receiving the entries for National Awards for Excellence in Journalism is extended till 31.08.2023 before 5:00 PM”. The communique also reads that the applicants who have already submitted their entries need not apply again. It adds that intending applicants may refer the Council's website www.presscouncil.nic.in for modalities and rules (including entry form).