Patanjali advertising case: Supreme Court asks Ramdev, Balkrishna to appear before it

New Delhi, Mar 19: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought personal appearance of Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna before it in the contempt proceedings relating to advertising of the company's products and their medicinal efficacy.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah took strong exception to the failure of the company and Balkrishna in filing replies to the court's notices issued to them earlier to show why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them for prima facie violating the undertaking given to the court.

The bench also issued notice to Ramdev to show cause why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him.

The apex court was hearing a plea of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev against the vaccination drive and modern medicines.

