Past Governments made over 2.5 lakh undeserving back-door appointments: J&K Chief Secy

Srinagar, Oct 5: Chief Secretary Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday said that over 2.50 lac jobs were given to the undeserved through backdoor channels by past regimes in the Union Territory of J&K.

“I feel ashamed to say that over 2.50 lac undeserved candidates had been given government jobs in J&K through illegal and backdoor means,” Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said while speaking at an event held in Kashmir's Kupwara. He said the present dispensation led by Lieutenant Governor is committed to provide dignified livelihood means to educated youth and is firm to put an end to illegal and backdoor appointments.

“No job will be provided through backdoor means. Poor children who were being deprived in the past will be given due rights and jobs now,” Mehta said. He added some elements are spreading lies about the government that it has stopped recruitment processes “but I want to put facts to fore that 30,000 jobs were given to J&K youth in the last three years”.

He also added that gone are those days when government jobs were given to nepotism and corruption and rights of the poor were being snatched. “Those deserve government jobs will be given due rights whereas those who don't deserve should opt for other means of livelihood. It is better to go with some business instead of holding a daily wage post,” Mehta continued.