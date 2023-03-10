Passport issuance subject to police clearance, says RPO Srinagar

‘Will take militant relative(s) issue with concerned authorities, 700 passports handed over to Haj aspirants’

Owais Gul

Srinagar, Mar 09: The Regional Passport Officer Srinagar on Thursday said they will take up the issue with the concerned wing of the Jammu & Kashmir Police on the “verification clearance” for issuing the passport to those who have or had any relative involved in any militancy case.

Regional Passport Officer Srinagar (RPO) Divinder Kumar said that the condition of issuing the passport lies on the clearance of verification from the CID of J&K Police.

“Passport department has a limitation that no passport can be issued without clearance from police authorities and there are special instructions from the government on that,” he said.

Kumar said his office is going to take up the issue soon with the concerned police wings of J&K Police but said that currently, they are issuing the passports after clearance from the concerned police authorities.

“Whatever the issues connected to it, we will try to resolve with all available and possible options to facilitate the applicants,” RPO Srinagar added.

RPO Srinagar made these comments on the sidelines of a special camp where he handed over passports to over 700 Hajj aspirants.

Earlier, RPO for Kashmir and Ladakh, had sought permission from the Central government to hold a special camp for Hajj aspirants.

Many aspirants who had come from different parts of the valley to attend the camp regarding their passports thanked the Haj Committee and the office of RPO for holding the workshop.