Parvesh of Haryana lifts Panthal Kesari Dangal

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 16: Wrestler Parvesh of Bahadurgarh (Haryana) lifted the 123rd Annual Panthal Kesari Dagal title defeating

Chota Gani of Hamirpur in Punjab in a neck to neck contest that took place at village Panthal in district Reasi.

Parvesh was adjudged as best wrestler of the dangal which was organised by Shri Swami Nitya Nand Dangal Committee

on Makar Sankranti.

The winner of main bout Parvesh given away cash prize of Rs. 31,000 in addition to Gurj and Patta while runners-up Chota

Gani got Rs 30,000.

Former Minister, Ajay Nanda was the chief guest, who along with presiding guest, former Joint Secretary of J&K Sports

Council, Shiv Kumar Sharma presented the dangal title.

The DDC Pathal Rajinder Kumar Mengi, SDPO Katra, SS Billoria; Naib Tehsildar Panthal, Ashok Kumar and SHO Katra,

Nishant Gupta were the guests of honour.

Retired SP, Prithvi Raj Sharma, Sarpanch Panthal Suresh Mengi; NC Sher Singh; social activist Sohan Singh Thakur; vice

President, J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association, Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri); Varinder Badyal (Retd. joint secretary BOSE);

Koshal Kumar, president District Reasi Democratic Azad Party; Surinder Kumar Bhagat, Sub-Inspector; Ashutosh and Sohan

Chand were among those prominent present.

In this Dangal 55 bouts decided and an expenditure of Rs. 3,50,000 occurred on the whole event, a handout issued by the

organisers informed.

The second main bout went to Ishaq Ahmed (Lallu) of J&K Police Jammu, who defeated Sagar of Delhi to receive a cash price

of Rs 16,000. Runners-up Sagar got Rs 15,000. In third bout, Rashid of Domana Jammu emerged winner beating Sazar of

Gaziabad. In other fights Ajay Sharma of Udhampur defeated Kamal of Bahadurgarh and Muneer of Panjgrian defeated Rishu of

Lallian in Punjab.

Members and technical officials who helped for smooth conduct of this Dangal included Prittam Kumar Magotra, Mukesh

Khajuria, Rajinder Kumar

Thappa (Sarpanch) Parshotam Kumar Khajuria (Bittu) Mohan Lal Sanmotra, Ved Parkash, Om Parkash Sanmotra,

Parshotam Kumar Mengi, Sat Pal Verma, Dheeraj Kumar, Murli Dhar (Munna).

Other Results: Billu of Hamirpur beat Dillar Khan of J&K Police Jammu; Jaker of Lallian beat Ranjit Singh of J&K Police;

Rajesh Sharma of J&K Police beat Gynsham of Delhi; Bablu of Basantgarh beat Sonu of Delhi Liaqat of Jammu beat Babber

of Kathua; Salman of Udhampur beat Balkar of Jammu; Varinder of Panipat beat Sethi of Domana; Madan Lal of Reasi beat

Ali of Kathua; Gulshan of Jammu beat Ajay of Delhi and Fiza of Billawer beat Deepak of Bahadurgarh.

Meanwhile, Shiv Kumar Sharma thanked the Police Department, media and the wrestling lovers for their support and

appreciated the organizers and technical officials for the smooth conduct of the mega event.