Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today

New Delhi, Dec 8 : The Ethics Committee report on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is listed for tabling in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

According to the revised list of business for Friday posted on the Lok Sabha website, the report would be tabled by Vinod Kumar Sonkar and Aparajita Sarangi. It is listed as Item 7 on the revised list of business of the Lok Sabha. Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha as recommended by the ethics committee.

The report was originally slated for tabling on the inaugural day of Winter Session of Parliament on December 4.

However, it was not tabled that day.

The Ethics Committee headed by BJP MP Sonkar drew up the report after BJP's Nishikant Dubey filed a complaint against Moitra accusing her of asking questions in the Lok Sabha in lieu of cash.