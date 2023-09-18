Parliament Special Session: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am

New Delhi, Sep 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start a discussion in Lok Sabha on Parliament's 75-year journey on Monday.



Official sources said he is expected to speak in the House soon after it meets on the first day of the session at 11 am.

The prime minister will start the discussion on ‘Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings,' sources said.

It is going to be the last day of business in the existing building before the legislature shifts to the adjacent new building on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the Session would provide five sittings spread over a period of five days, besides informing that eight legislative items are likely to be taken up during this session.

‘Parliamentary journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha – achievements, experiences, memories and leanings' will also be discussed.

Joshi requested all parties for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament.