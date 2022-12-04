Park+ launches Jammu’s first FASTag enabled Parking Mgmt System

Nl Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Park+, a super app for car owners, today announced the launch of Jammu’s first FASTag enabled Parking

Management System, at Jammu Bus Stand MLCP. Jammu residents by using the Park+ app, can now discover, book and

prepay for a parking spot. Additionally, they can also use the FASTag on their car to pay for a parking spot, without any human

intervention, a first of its kind initiative in Jammu.

Under the week-long “Jan Abhiyan Shehri” programme initiated by LG JK Manoj Sinha, the parking lot was inaugurated

today by Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary as chief guest. Baldev Singh, Deputy Mayor, Jammu, Avny Lavasa, Deputy

Commissioner, Jammu, Rahul Yadav, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Koushal Kumar, SSP, Traffic,

Jammu, Pankaj Bhagotra, Regional Transport Officer, Jammu, Arun Gupta, President, Chamber of Commerce, Jammu,

Amit Gupta, Corporator, Ward No-19, Rahul Sahai, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Jammu, Shabir

Hussain, MD, Housing Board, J&K, Rakesh Kumar, MD,J&K, Road Transport Corporation, Jammu and Mohd. Saleem,

ARTO, Jammu were also present on the occasion.

FASTag enabled parking system-

Drive into the Jammu bus stand multi level parking

Drive out without any hassle/human intervention, payment will get deducted from your FASTag

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+ said, “Park+ has been making conscious efforts

to partner with like minded organizations to enhance car ownership experiences for users. As part of this strategy, we are

excited to collaborate with the Jammu Development Authority, to bring our smart parking services to Jammu. We at Park+

have taken something that has historically been painful & intimidating – finding a parking spot and made it effortless. By

downloading the Park+ app, Jammu residents can also recharge their FASTag, discover a car insurance offer, discover a

car maintenance partner, find a parking spot and track their challans. Additionally our FASTag enabled parking

management system also allows car owners to pay for their parking using their FASTag. Our aim is to remove parking

anxiety for all car owners in Jammu and we aim to expand our smart parking services exponentially, in the next 3-4

months.”