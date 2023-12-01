Paras’ hat-trick guides Bank to semis

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 01: Superb game from Paras, who completed his hat-trick before the final whistle, today guided J&K Bank Academy to an easy sailing over Jammu Sports FC on way to the semifinals of the ongoing Jammu Gold Cup Under-19 Football Tournament, organised by the Young Hero's Football Club at Mini Stadium, Parade, here.

Paras struck thrice in a span of five minutes beating the goalkeeper in the 40th, 44th and 45th minute of the match to achieve the distinction and declared man of the match.

Earlier, Shubam successfully converted a penalty awarded in Bank Academy's favour in the 9th minute of the game. Other two goals came through Hirdesh (26th) and Vansh (35th).

Now, in the semifinals, J&K Bank Academy shall take on Udhampur City Football Club tomorrow at 1 pm at Mini Stadium Parade.

Meanwhile, in other match of the day, Dream Football Club Poonch trounced Hero Club 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals stages of the competition. It was Sukhmanveer Singh, who scored all three goals in the 16th, 27th and 30th minute to complete his hat-trick.

In the quarterfinals, Dream FC shall be playing against Param Football Club at 3 pm tomorrow.

Today's matches officiated by the technical penal including Bilal Ahme, Ricky, Kartik Sharma, Madhu Sharma, Dheeraj Meenia, Dilbahadur and Arjun.

This championship is being held under My Youth My Pride in collaboration with J&K Sports Council (JKSC).

FIXTURE: J&K Bank Academy to face Udhampur City FC at 1 pm and Param FC to meet Dream FC Poonch at 3 pm at Mini Stadium, Parade.