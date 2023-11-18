Panels formed led by CS for review of JKAS, JKPS Officers’ Suspension Cases

Srinagar, Nov 17: The Jammu & Kashmir Government on Friday constituted two high-level committees headed by chief secretary for periodic review of suspension cases of officers of the Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Services and Jammu & Kashmir Police Services.

As per KNO news agency, headed by CS, the panel constituted for review of suspension cases of JKAS officers comprises Administrative Secretary Home Department, Administrative Secretary General Administration Department, Administrative Secretary concerned Department and Administrative secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

The review committee constituted to look into the suspension cases of JKAS officers may also discuss and review suspension cases of gazetted officers of different departments placed under suspension for their alleged involvement in vigilance; non-gazetted officials involved in vigilance case, if they belong to more than one department; non-gazetted officials of different departments placed under suspension after being caught red handed while demanding and accepting illegal gratification and employees both gazetted and non-gazetted who have been placed under suspension for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, the committee constituted for review of suspension cases of JKPS officers comprises Chief Secretary (chairman), Administrative Secretary Home, Director General of Police, Administrative Secretary General Administration Department and Administrative Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

According to the GAD, all the administrative secretaries shall furnish brief notes in respect of suspended officer(s)/official(s) of their respective departments to the GAD for placing their cases before the concerned review committee.

The departments have also been directed to hold review of suspension of other officers by constituting review committees in the respective department, keeping the GAD informed about the outcome of such reviews.

The review committees/ department shall ensure that periodic review of suspension cases as per the Rules and Supreme Court and Central Vigilance Commission guidelines, the GAD said.