Panels for implementation of Bio-Medical Waste Rules in JK

Tawi, March 08: The J&K Administration on Wednesday constituted Union territory  Level Committee and District Level Committees for monitoring the  implementation of Bio-Medical Waste (BMW) Rules, 2016 in Jammu and  Kashmir:

The Committee comprises Administrative  Secretary, and Medical Department as Chairman and its  members include Director, Ecology, and Remote Sensing,  J&K, Representative of Housing and Urban Development Department (not  below the rank of Additional Secretary), Representative of DMRRR (not  below the rank of Additional Secretary)and Secretary, J&K Pollution  Control Board.

“The Member Secretary, J&K Pollution Control Board shall act as  Nodal agency for coordination and compliance,” reads the order, adding,  “The Committee shall be free to co-opt any other experts/agency for its  assistance and shall meet within two weeks in the first instance and  thereafter once in a month.”

Similarly, the district level committee (s) will be headed by Deputy Commissioners concerned and members include Principal, Government  Medical College or other reputed Medical College in the area,  Representative of SSP concerned, Chief Medical Officer and Regional  Officer, J&K Pollution Control Board, the order reads. The Regional  Officer, J&K Pollution Control Board shall act as Nodal agency for  coordination and compliance. The Committees, it said, shall be free to  co-opt any other experts/agency for its assistance. The Committees shall  meet within two weeks in the first instance and thereafter once in a  fortnight initially till the situation improves and at longer intervals  thereafter as may be found necessary, the order added.

