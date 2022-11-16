Panel to finalize recruitment rules setup in JK

Srinagar, Nov 15: In a significant move, the Jammu & Kashmir Government has constituted a

high-level panel for finalizing/clearing recruitment rules for different gazetted and non-gazetted

posts.

The government today constituted a committee comprising senior bureaucrats for finalization of

recruitment rules for different posts.

According to an order, the panel headed by additional chief secretary (financial commissioner)

Home Department comprises of administrative secretary, ARI & Trainings Department,

administrative secretary General Administration Department, administrative secretary of the

concerned Department and administrative secretary Department of Law, Justice and

Parliamentary Affairs.

The committee has also been empowered to recommend changes if any required in the present

process of finalizing recruitment rules.

Recruitment rules are rules notified under proviso to Article 309 or any specific statutes for post(s)

prescribing inter alia the method of recruitment and eligibility for such recruitment.

From time to time, the government departments have often come under criticism for obsolete and

outdated recruitment rules.

In its annual report for 2014-15, the Public Service Commission said that recruitment rules of the

most of the departments are obsolete and do not meet the changing requirements.

“Many new subjects have been introduced in different universities and large number of candidates

have qualified in these subjects. However, such candidates are ineligible to apply for the posts as

they do not fulfill the requisite qualification as provided in the existing recruitment rules,” read the

report. “In many departments, recruitment rules have been framed way back in 1960’s. In

departments like agriculture, the rules are so complex that it becomes difficult to consider officers

for promotion”.