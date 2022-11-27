Panel setup for revisiting hiring criteria under NHM

Jammu Tawi, Nov 26 : Health and Medical Education Department J&K has constituted a

committee for revisiting the selection criteria for hiring manpower under the National Health

Mission.

A separate committee has been constituted to recommend members of authority under National

Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professionals act, 2021.

“As decided in the Executive Committee meeting, the sanction is hereby accorded for the

constitution of the committee to revisit the selection criteria for the hiring of manpower under

National Health Mission,” reads the order.

As per the order, Mission Director, NHM, J&K will be the Chairman of the committee while

Director of Finance, Health & Medical Education Department, Civil Secretariat, J&K, Director

of Health Services Jammu, Director (Coordination), New Govt. Medical Colleges, J&K-

Member, Director AYUSH, J&K, Director Health Services, Kashmir and Managing Director,

J&K MSCL will be members of the committee.

“In supersession to Government Order No. 627-JK(HME) of 2022 dated 31.08.2022, section is,

hereby, accorded to the constitution of a Search Committee for inviting applications from the

desirous/interested candidates for an authority at Union Territory level under National

Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021, reads the order.

As per the order, Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu will be chairperson of the

committee, Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar will be co-Chairman while

Director Health Services, Jammu and Director, Health Services, Kashmir will be members of the

committee and Director Coordination, new GMCs will be Convenor/Coordinator of the

committee.

“The Search Committee shall invite applications strictly in accordance with the qualifications

prescribed under National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021 and the

Search Committee shall scrutinize the applications, so received, and submit its concrete

recommendations to the Administrative Department within a period of 04 weeks from the date of

issuance of this order,” the order reads further.