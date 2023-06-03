Panel on Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 meets LG

Srinagar, Jun 02: Joint Committee of Parliament on Forests (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023, under the Chairmanship of Rajendra Agrawal, Member of Parliament met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan on Friday.

The meeting discussed conservation and protection of forests, digitization of forest records and public services and ensuring rapid growth and prosperity in .

The Committee is on a study visit to Union Territory of to receive the inputs and suggestions from members of government organizations on the proposed Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023.

C.P. Goyal, Director General Forests; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Forests; and Roshan Jaggi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests J&K were also present during the meeting.

