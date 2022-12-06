‘Panchayat Polls boycott was a mistake’ Dr Farooq tell security forces, Adm not to interfere in election process Advises Omar to contest ensuing polls, NC will participate in every election now

Srinagar, Dec 05: Stating that National Conference (NC) will never opt to go for a poll boycott, party’s president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday warned security forces and administration not to interfere in the election process in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering on the 117th Birth anniversary of party founder Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, Dr Farooq said that boycotting Panchayat polls earlier in Jammu and Kashmir was a mistake. “I don’t believe in boycotting elections. We will contest every election,” he said.

He also asked his son Omar Abdullah to reconsider his decision of boycotting the polls, saying that “I as a president am telling you to fight elections, come forward to win. Elections are to be fought. We have to come in the field and defeat the forces who are harassing people across Jammu and Kashmir.”

Dr Farooq also added that the people at the helm of affairs should stop harassing people and also ensure justice is done with Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh as the people here have faced tremendous hardships.

He further added that the people have given a lot of sacrifices so far and nobody can forget the sacrifices made by the martyrs.

Reacting to the previous polls in Jammu and Kashmir, he appealed to the security forces and administration not to interfere in elections process in the Union Territory and warned that he will launch agitation if the elections are rigged here.

“Our identity has been snatched. The people from Jammu have realized that Article 370 was not meant for Kashmiris only. They have realized that the people from outside are presently holding key positions in different departments,” he said.

He also appealed to people to maintain communal harmony.

Reacting to his re-election as party president, he said that there is a need to push youth to come forward to strengthen the party.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah while addressing a gathering also said that the battle against the abrogation of Article 370 will be won constitutionally. “Out motive is clear and we will win this battle legally,” he said.