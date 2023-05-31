Panchayat Gajansoo wins Kabaddi title in Marh

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 31: Panchayat Gajansoo won the inter-Panchayat Kabaddi title in Zone Marh event of district Jammu which was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Marh, here.

The event held for those men in the age group of 19-35 years under ongoing Anti Drug drive of the Government under the chairmanship of Sukhdev Raj Sharma.

The BDC Marh, Surinder Kumar was chief guest while Sarpanch, Ghasita Ram (Panchayat Marh) and Sarpanch, Parshuram Kumar (Panchayat Dhateryal) as also Principal, Sarsa Ram, GHSS Marh were guests of honour.

Anupunam Sangra, ZPEO Marh welcomed the distinguished guests and briefed them about the event and steps being taken to promote the Sports in the Zone.

The participants from different Panchayats of zone Marh participated in the disciplines of Kabaddi and Volleyball. In Kabaddi final Gajansoo defeated Panchayat Panjore.

Similarly, in Volleyball, Panchayat Channuchak trounced Halqua. Speaking on the occasion, chief guest appreciated the efforts of DYSS in engaging those non students from different Panchayats at the grass root level.

