Palaash Mahore Children experience exclusive dialogue with PM Modi

Reasi, DECEMBER 29: A group of youth from Palaash Mahore had a unique encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their Watan Ko Jano tour as part of the Youth Exchange Programme.

This significant initiative, organized in Delhi, is designed to expose youth to the rich social and cultural diversity of India, fostering integration, especially for those affected by militancy, children from Bal Ashrams, Nari Niketans run by the Social Welfare Department, and other orphanages.

The group of 33 youth, representing the diversity of the region, embarked on a journey to Jaipur and New Delhi on 14th December this year. This expedition is bound to forge emotional, cultural, and social connections with the broader fabric of our country.

During their interaction, Prime Minister Modi engaged with the youth, sharing insights and discussing various aspects of India's diversity. Notably, he highlighted the significance of the highest railway bridge in the world located in District Reasi, showcasing India's engineering marvels.

The Prime Minister also took a keen interest in the places that resonated with the youth during their journey and talked about their shared interests in sports. Encouraging the youth to participate in sports, he cited the inspiring example of Sheetal Devi, an award-winning para archer from Jammu and Kashmir, urging them to follow her path and excel in their chosen fields.

This meeting serves as a testament to the government's commitment to empowering and integrating youth from different backgrounds, fostering a sense of unity and pride in our diverse nation.