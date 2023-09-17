Pakistan wants to turn Kashmir into a graveyard: Raina

Srinagar, Sep 16: Bhartiya Janta Party J&K President Ravinder Raina on Saturday said Pakistan wants to turn Kashmir into a graveyard and spill blood in the valley.

“There are some people who do not want peace, harmony and happiness in Kashmir. Whenever Kashmiris start to live a peaceful and happily, our neighbour Pakistan gets pained with it Pakistan want to turn Kashmir into a graveyard and spill blood here,” Raina told reporters after visiting the family of Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayan Bhat, who was killed in an encounter in Anantnag district on Wednesday along with two Army officers.

When asked about the gunfights in Anantnag and Uri, the BJP leader blamed Pakistan for it and said the neighbouring country will have to pay for their sins like they have done before.

“If they do not stop these sins, they will have to pay a huge price in the days to come,” the BJP president said.

On National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah's remarks that India should talk to Pakistan to stop bloodshed in Kashmir, Raina asked if he would give the guarantee that the neighbouring country would stop sponsoring terror after the dialogue is resumed.

“India has always held talks with all the countries. But who will give the guarantee that this terrorism will stop after talking to Pakistan? Can Abdullah give this guarantee,” he said.