Pakistan postpones work on Gas Pipeline Project with Iran under US pressure

Decision will have adverse impace on the Country's ailing Economy on eve of Elections

By Tirthankar Mitra

Be it an American government headed by Donald Trump or Joe Biden, the US imprint on Pakistan's governance continues to stand out. This time it is Pakistan's decision to postpone for the time being the gas pipeline project with Iran with pressure from the US administration.

American sanction against Iran is a part of animosity between the two countries since the overthrow of the royalist regime and the matter has been aggravated by the latter's nuclear program. But the fact that is being overlooked in this matter is that Pakistan has no quarrel with Iran whose association in the gas pipeline project would have gone a long way in shoring up the beleaguered Pakistani economy.

The postponement although stated to be temporary is a telling comment on the Pakistani dispensation which in not too distant past has kowtowed to America and has been amply compensated. But such US largesse has not been of any help to the economic uplift of the people.

The gas pipeline project, on the other hand, once implemented could have aided in importing cheap energy, reducing shortage and cutting down costs. Pakistan now must confront a continuation of the energy challenge impacting industries and economic growth.

It would push up costs for consumers and businesses, potentially increasing inflation. In the long term, it would shake the investors' confidence in Pakistan along with affecting its historic ties with Iran.

One is clueless about the duration of the suspension of the pipeline project together with the energy sources which Pakistan aims to utilise. But a more than a cursory look at the reasons behind the Pakistani decision to go by the US dictat is necessary.

US holds a marked influence on international monetary institutions before whom the Pakistani dispensation is seeking a bailout package for its economy which is for long unwell. There is no.need to read between the lines to realise that America can leverage such influence to Pakistan's economic situation.

Though the US has withdrawn from Afghanistan, it has a long history of close ties with Pakistan. The US can impose sanctions on Pakistan and it's impact on the fragile economy is not hard to imagine.

Austerity decisions whose impact will be on the people of Pakistan seem to be round the corner. Of course, the Pakistani dispensation will lay the blame on the dynamics of geo politics of balancing ties with Iran and USA.

To camouflage the real politics, the ruling dispensation of Pakistan will invoke the national interest. It has been done before and the people have got wise to it.

Successive regimes have done the same especially when seeking to push burning internal issues under the carpet. But doing so now is fraught with risks.

The elections will soon be held in Pakistan. In the event of a free and fair election, a rarity in this country, the voters, loath to don an old hat of national interest may give short shrift to the party whose politicians have pushed up their energy bills.

