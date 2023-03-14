Pakistan Police arrive at Imran Khan’s Lahore residence to arrest him

Lahore , March 14: Armoured police vehicles were seen arriving outside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore on Tuesday, a day after an Islamabad court issued directives to arrest the country’s former prime minister in the Toshakhana case, local media reported.

Heavy police presence was seen outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence with a senior Islamabad police official being cited by the Dawn as saying that police intended to arrest the ex-premier. According to the daily’s correspondent the Mall Road was blocked and a number of PTI workers had gathered outside Zaman Park. Police slowly approached the residence behind an armoured vehicle that was dispersing PTI supporters with water cannons and tear gas. Supporters could also be seen pelting stones at the policemen.

PTI’s official Twitter account also called on supporters and workers to gather outside Zaman Park and to remain peaceful.