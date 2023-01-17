Pakistan learnt no lesson!

Pakistan said it has learnt the lesson after three wars it fought with India over the Kashmir Issue. However, what

appears on the face is otherwise. The tone and tenor of what Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed

in the interview was his misplaced accusations and what the PMO later Tweeted clarifying the conditionality of talk,

suggests yet another attempt to peddle the Kashmir rhetoric before the world than a honest urge to have peace

with India. While India never boasted domestically or at International fora about its Nuclear capabilities, the

Pakistani leaders from street level to the top all often brag it being a Nuclear power and irresponsibly deliver threats

at the drop of a hat.

The message that Shehbaz Sharif conveyed in the interview directed at Indian leadership, for ‘serious and

sincere talks’ over the ‘burning issue’ of Kashmir, reflected no sincerity on his part. It was rather loaded with

accusations of ‘flagrant violations’ of rights and ‘mishandling of minorities’ in Kashmir. Sharif also accused India for

revoking the Article 370 of Indian constitution which he termed ‘a semblance of autonomy’ and wanted the August

2019 act reversed before any talk to take place for restoring peace.

Accusing India of human rights violations and persecution of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, Sharif stated

that this must cease so that a message can be sent around the world that India is willing to engage in dialogue. A

day later, the spokesman of the Pakistan’s PM Office tweeted- “the PM has consistently maintained that Pakistan

and India must resolve their bilateral issues, particularly the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir, through dialogue

and peaceful means.”

The main prerequisite for negotiations with #India is the reversal of its illegal action on August 5, 2019, which

deprives the valley of its legitimate status. Until the reversal of that unilateral step, there could be no discussions

between the two states. Shehbaz Sharif has also urged the leadership of the United Arab Emirates to play a key role

in bringing India and Pakistan to the table, thus seeking a third party mediation over Jammu Kashmir, which India

would never accept for the issue being bilateral.

Now, the pertinent question is what has changed in Pakistan’s known stance for having serious and sincere dialogue

with India over all bilateral issues. What lesson she has learnt from three declared wars it thrusted upon India and one

undeclared war in Kargil. Nothing! True to the colour, Sharif did not hesitate in delivering a veiled nuclear threat that sans

diplomatic courtesy, by reiterating – ‘We are nuclear powers, armed to the teeth, and who will live to tell the tale if a war

breaks out?’ It is on record that India never spoke such language except for reply to such threats invariably delivered. India has

given many chances to Pakistan for buying peace in the region, urging her to dismantle the terrorists’ infrastructure on its soil

and stopping intrusion on LoC, which the latter never appreciated rather betrayed brazenly. After doing enough at its ends,

India is not impatient to entertain any talks offered with pre-conditions.