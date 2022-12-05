Pakistan army chief shuffles generals

It could be part of a deliberate strategy to heal divisions within and restore

the

Pakistan army’s image, explains Rana Banerji, who headed the Pakistan

desk at RA&W.

In his first reshuffle of the lieutenant generals pack, Pakistan’s new army chief General Asim Munir has made some

significant changes.

Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Armoured Corps, who was director-general, Inter Services Public Relations

(ISPR), has been made V corps commander, Karachi, shifting Lieutenant General Mohd Saeed, Sindh Regiment,

from there to the crucial chief of general staff (CGS) slot, which now once again goes to a senior incumbent.

The CGS slot fell vacant due to the premature voluntary retirement of Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas, one of

General Munir’s contenders for COAS, who has made a protest exit.

No lieutenant general has been posted so far in ISPR, indicating a reversal to form, with a relatively junior major

general, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, from the electrical and mechanical arm being appointed DG, ISPR.

Lieutenant General Nauman Zakariya, only newly promoted and posted as X Corps Commander, Rawalpindi last

month, receives a setback and is moved out from there to General Headquarters as chief of logistics staff. He is

replaced by another newly promoted officer, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz, Azad Kashmir Regiment, also very

well regarded, who is obviously a favorite of the new army chief.

Lieutenant General Saqib Mehmood Malik, Punjab Regiment, who was chief of logistics staff in GHQ goes as

the new corps commander of XXXI Corps, Bahawalpur, a post vacated by the prematurely retiring Lieutenant

General Faiz Hameed.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ali, Artillery, commander, Army Strategic Forces Command, is moved to GHQ

as quartermaster general while Major General Muhammed Shahbaz Khan, Artillery, not previously promoted but

elevated now as lieutenant general, goes to the ASFC charge. He was previously general officer commanding, 10

Division, Lahore, which has always been an aspired for post for major generals on the high road. He is obviously

another favorite of General Munir.

These changes bear General Munir’s stamp. What is surprising about these changes is the absence of their

reporting in the print media, which otherwise would have prominently gone to town.

Apparently, this may be due to a guided directive from the top, to play down their relevance, and deal with the

changes as a routine move by the new chief to get his own team into place. It could also be part of a deliberate

strategy to heal divisions within and restore the image of the institution.

