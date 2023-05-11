Pak Ex-PM Imran, 1500 PTI Workers Booked For Attacking Army Officer’s Lahore House

Lahore, May 11: Pakistan's Punjab police have booked former prime minister Imran Khan and 1,500 of his party workers for attacking and setting on fire a top army officer's house in Lahore. Enraged over the arrest of their leader in a corruption case on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief's supporters on Wednesday stormed the General Headquarters of the Army. They set residence of the Lahore Corps Commander on fire while attacking military vehicles and installations.

The PTI chairman, his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others have been named under murder, terrorism and 20 other heinous offences for attacking the Corps Commander House known as ‘Jinnah House' in Lahore Cantonment on Tuesday. Khan and others have also been charged with looting valuables worth over 150 million rupees from the Jinnah House. According to the FIR filed on Wednesday, two people were killed in the attack. It said over 1,500 PTI workers and leaders attacked the army officer's house at the behest of Khan and other senior leaders of the party. Following the arrest of Khan in a corruption case by the Pakistan Rangers in Islamabad on Tuesday, his supporters attacked senior officers' residences and the Pakistan Army's installations in different parts of the country. An anti-corruption court on Wednesday sent 70-year-old Khan on an eight-day physical remand to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

