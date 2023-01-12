Owl-capturing would invite prison! J&K’s Wildlife Dept warns

Raja Syed Rather

Ganderbal, Jan 11 (KNO): The Department of Wildlife

Protection J&K has warned of strict action as per law

involving imprisonment as well as a fine against anyone

involved in capturing Owls or any kind of hunting activity.

The notice in this regard came following the reports of

several incidents of alleged capturing of owls from some

parts of the valley over the past month.

After a few photographs of the owl species, especially

the Barn Owl and Tawny Owl, being captured surfaced

on social media, the wildlife department issued a notice

warning that capturing, coursing, snaring, trapping,

driving or baiting of any wild animal, including wild birds,

comes under the definition of “hunting” which is a

punishable wildlife offence under Section 51 of the

Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

“A person committing such an offence “shall on

conviction be punishable with imprisonment for a term

which may extend to three years or with fine which may

extend to 20,000 rupees or both”, the department

warned.

Anyone coming across a wild bird which has been

accidentally injured or seems to be in distress should not

attempt to handle or rescue the bird on his/her own but

immediately contact the wildlife department on the

phone number 9796171787 or through

email rwlwkashmir@gmail.com, the notice reads.

Why do people catch Owls?

Dr Bilal Nasir Zargar, a wildlife biologist said “There is a

myth in Kashmir that keeping an Owl's nails wards off

evil. People catch them and cut their nails off and they

eventually die, due to which the population of Owls has

declined drastically.”

Owls play a very important role in controlling the rodent

population. They are phenomenal in pest control and

help maintain the food chain. Owls also get rid of

diseased rodents and stop the spread of zoonotic

diseases.

Dr Bilal said the warning by the wildlife protection

department is not enough because there are some

species of owls out there that are threatened at this

point in time and they may not be able to survive for

much longer due to hunting or their habitats being

destroyed?

“As a result of this, they are struggling to be able to

survive out there in the wild. It isn’t too late though to

help these owl species to have a future. However, in

order for this to happen, we need to acknowledge what

the problems really are, then we can be a part of the

solution and not the problem,” he said.

What can be done to save them?

The wildlife botanist said that critical conservation of

habitat with prior research and social awareness by

educating the public about an owl’s role in the

environment can save them. “Building social awareness

against superstition will help implement stringent legal

action against poaching and trading. There is no place

for them to nest and breed due to rapid urbanisation.

Their habitat must be protected, and their nesting places

saved. We need to study them to learn such details,” he

suggests.

Dr Bilal Nasir, who holds a doctorate degree in Botany,

was the first to record a long-eared owl in 2019 at

Manasbal. He has been observing the behaviour of owls

for the last five years and is one of the most famous and

passionate nature photographers in Kashmir.

“I enjoy taking photos of birds and animals in jungles

and forests. I have travelled extensively to many

national and international sanctuaries,” he told.

Dr Bilal has educated and inspired thousands of people

towards the conservation of nature and has received

many awards.

Another expert said it is a myth that owls can rotate their

heads 360 degrees. “They can actually turn their necks

135 degrees in either direction which gives them 270

degrees of the total movement,” he said, adding, “Not all

species of owls are nocturnal. Many times you might just

spot an owl in the day peeping out from its home on the

tree. When there is a shortage of food, owls may hunt at

any time during the day. They are carnivorous and eat

rodents, small and medium-sized mammals, insects,

fish, and other birds. Sometimes they even eat smaller

owls.”

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Wildlife Department

Ifshana said owls are a kind of scheduled species and

capturing these birds breaches the Wildlife Protection

Act. “The recent reports suggest that only two owl-

capturing incidents took place following which an

advisory was issued for their protection,” she told KNO,

adding, “Capturing owls is a severe crime. Anybody

involved in it will be held under the relevant sections of

law and a case will also be filed against such a

person.”(KNO)