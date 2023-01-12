Owl-capturing would invite prison! J&K’s Wildlife Dept warns

Raja Syed Rather
Ganderbal, Jan 11 (KNO): The Department of Wildlife
Protection J&K has warned of strict action as per law
involving imprisonment as well as a fine against anyone
involved in capturing Owls or any kind of hunting activity.
The notice in this regard came following the reports of
several incidents of alleged capturing of owls from some
parts of the valley over the past month.
After a few photographs of the owl species, especially
the Barn Owl and Tawny Owl, being captured surfaced
on social media, the wildlife department issued a notice
warning that capturing, coursing, snaring, trapping,
driving or baiting of any wild animal, including wild birds,
comes under the definition of “hunting” which is a
punishable wildlife offence under Section 51 of the
Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
“A person committing such an offence “shall on
conviction be punishable with imprisonment for a term
which may extend to three years or with fine which may
extend to 20,000 rupees or both”, the department
warned.
Anyone coming across a wild bird which has been
accidentally injured or seems to be in distress should not
attempt to handle or rescue the bird on his/her own but
immediately contact the wildlife department on the
phone number 9796171787 or through
email rwlwkashmir@gmail.com, the notice reads.
Why do people catch Owls?
Dr Bilal Nasir Zargar, a wildlife biologist said “There is a
myth in Kashmir that keeping an Owl's nails wards off
evil. People catch them and cut their nails off and they
eventually die, due to which the population of Owls has
declined drastically.”
Owls play a very important role in controlling the rodent
population. They are phenomenal in pest control and
help maintain the food chain. Owls also get rid of
diseased rodents and stop the spread of zoonotic
diseases.
Dr Bilal said the warning by the wildlife protection
department is not enough because there are some
species of owls out there that are threatened at this
point in time and they may not be able to survive for
much longer due to hunting or their habitats being
destroyed?
“As a result of this, they are struggling to be able to
survive out there in the wild. It isn’t too late though to
help these owl species to have a future. However, in
order for this to happen, we need to acknowledge what
the problems really are, then we can be a part of the
solution and not the problem,” he said.
What can be done to save them?
The wildlife botanist said that critical conservation of
habitat with prior research and social awareness by
educating the public about an owl’s role in the
environment can save them. “Building social awareness
against superstition will help implement stringent legal
action against poaching and trading. There is no place
for them to nest and breed due to rapid urbanisation.
Their habitat must be protected, and their nesting places
saved. We need to study them to learn such details,” he
suggests.
Dr Bilal Nasir, who holds a doctorate degree in Botany,
was the first to record a long-eared owl in 2019 at
Manasbal. He has been observing the behaviour of owls
for the last five years and is one of the most famous and
passionate nature photographers in Kashmir.
“I enjoy taking photos of birds and animals in jungles
and forests. I have travelled extensively to many
national and international sanctuaries,” he told.
Dr Bilal has educated and inspired thousands of people
towards the conservation of nature and has received
many awards.
Another expert said it is a myth that owls can rotate their
heads 360 degrees. “They can actually turn their necks
135 degrees in either direction which gives them 270
degrees of the total movement,” he said, adding, “Not all
species of owls are nocturnal. Many times you might just
spot an owl in the day peeping out from its home on the
tree. When there is a shortage of food, owls may hunt at
any time during the day. They are carnivorous and eat
rodents, small and medium-sized mammals, insects,
fish, and other birds. Sometimes they even eat smaller
owls.”
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Wildlife Department
Ifshana said owls are a kind of scheduled species and
capturing these birds breaches the Wildlife Protection
Act. “The recent reports suggest that only two owl-
capturing incidents took place following which an
advisory was issued for their protection,” she told KNO,
adding, “Capturing owls is a severe crime. Anybody
involved in it will be held under the relevant sections of
law and a case will also be filed against such a
person.”(KNO)