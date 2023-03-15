Over 47 People Involved In Anti-National Activities Were Removed: LG Hits Back At Mehbooba Over JKSSB Tests Row

JAMMU, Mar 15: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) exams will be held ensuring transparency without any compromise. “We have suspended the exams. When the JKSSB will be ensured exams will be held. Even a single doubt concerns us, as transparency is our priority. Be it recruitment based on merit we are not ready to compromise (sic),” Manoj Sinha said. “I will not respond to any allegations. But the truth is that more than 47 people who were involved in anti-national activities were removed from jobs here. When they were recruited I don’t need to tell,” he asserted when asked about former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s statements. Earlier in the day, Mufti shared a report on the deferment of the JKSSB exam and tweeted: “Power of J&Ks youth has forced authorities to defer exams. But this is still not enough unless APTECH isn’t removed & a thorough probe ordered along with fresh exams conducted by a credible agency. Least LG admin can do after wasting precious time of J&Ks youngsters.”