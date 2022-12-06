Over 45 % voter turnout in DDC re-poll in Hajin, Dragmulla

Sajid Raina

Srinagar, Dec 05 (KNO): Over 45 percent voter turnout was recorded in two constituencies including Drugmulla and Hajin-A in re-poll for District Development Council (DDC) elections.

The official details accessed showed Kupwara’s Drugmulla constituency saw 32.73 percent polling and Bandipora’s Hajin A 53.27 percent.

It showed that 10724 voters including 5100 females and 5624 males cast their votes till 2 pm.

Similarly, as per the data, Bandipora’s Hajin-A constituency registered 53.27 percent with 8690 voters including 4708 males and 3982 women.

Over 48,000 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the two segments with 15 candidates including 10 in Drugmulla and five in Hajin-A in the fray

An official said that huge enthusiasm was seen among the electorate who came out in large number right from the morning to cast their votes while the winter chill allowed very few voters to polling in morning which accordingly increased as the day progressed in Drugmulla.

He said that no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the two constituencies. “Amid tight security, people showed greater participation in the re-polling,” the official said, adding that large contingents of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed at the polling stations.

He said that the counting would be conducted on December 8 and the poll process shall conclude on December 12.

The counting of votes was withheld in these two seats due to the disputed qualification of two candidates following which the state election commission (SEC) declared the polling in these constituencies as void.

Notably, the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir were the first polls in J&K since the abrogation of special status granted to the erstwhile state under Article 370.