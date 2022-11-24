Out of panic, children jump from bridge, one dies, 2 injured

Jammu Tawi, November 23

An 11-year-old girl was killed and her two siblings injured after they allegedly jumped from a railway bridge here on Wednesday when

they saw a train approaching, an official said.

While Hadia Fatima died in the accident, her brother Mohiuddin (12) and sister Alia (six) sustained injuries, he said.

The three siblings were on their way to school in the Bajalta area when the incident occurred, he said, adding it is possible that the

children panicked and jumped off the bridge after noticing a train approaching.

The injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment, the official said.