Our Endeavour Is To Root Out Fear From Common Man’s Heart And Mind: Spl DG Swain

SRINAGAR, Oct 2: Jammu and Kashmir police's Special Director General (CID) RR Swain Monday said that police is trying its every bit to root out fear from the common man's heart and mind while the fight against those who promote violence is purely for the general public.

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a mega marathon organised by the J&K police, the special DG (CID) said that J&K is police quietly fighting against the enemy which is “organised” after using the outside support and influence. “To fight some people who promote violence needs an extra bit of valour and that is found within the J&K police. Challenges before J&K police are quite different than what other forces are facing,” he said. “We are fighting this battle quietly, silently for the common man who is sitting in a far off village. Our fight is for a small farmer, a lawyer, a Khateeb and a small journalist or for that matter a common man who respects and abides by the law.”

J&K police had organised a massive marathon in which participants from Kashmir, Jammu and other parts of the country participated. The event coincided with Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.

The top police officer said: “Gandhiji always promoted non-violence.”

Swain said: “We will have to make the distinction between peace loving people and those whose ulterior motive is violence. So our fight is against those projecting violence. Our fight is for the general public and our endeavour is to root out the level of fear from common man's heart and mind,” Swain said.