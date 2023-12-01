Open Sport Climbing meet on Dec 9

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 01: To promote the game of Sport Climbing in of J&K with an objective to win the National Championship next year, Tawi Trekkers J&K in collaboration with Sprawling Buds ICSE School , Bantalab, here shall organize a mega Open J&K Sport Climbing competition at Tenzing Norgay Sport Climbing Wall on December nine.

“Since it is part of club's efforts to tap hidden talent in the budding climbers, only fresh climbers, both boys and girls, up to the age of 17 years (born in 2006 and after) are eligible to compete in this competition. However, the national as well as zonal medalists are not eligible for participation in the competition,” informed president of the Club, Ram Khajuria. Further, the club has planned to depute the winners of this competition for participation in the forthcoming Sport Climbing competitions being organized by Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) North Zone Committee, New Delhi and other adventure organisations at different venues in the North Zone.

The competition shall be organized under the overall supervision of Shawetica Khajuria, who is an International Judge of the game whereas Sonam Sidharth shall be the organizing secretary. Shilpa Charak, an international sport climber and trained Belayer, Manik Slathia and Shashi Kant Sharma, both trained Belayers and mountaineers as also Sapna Ranjan shall be the Route Setters cum Belayers of the competition.