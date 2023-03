NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Mar 17: Two days J&K UT Open Fencing Championship got underway at Indoor Fencing Hall, MA Stadium here today.

The participants and officials were welcomed by Supriya Chouhan. Others present were Maninder Pal Singh, Rachna Jamwal and Shotu Lal Sharma, (both fencing coaches).

As per a handout issued here today, fencers from Jammu, Samba , Kathua, Rajouri , Poonch, Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag  and Doda are take part in this competition.