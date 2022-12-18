Open dialogue at the UN

Foreign Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently declared that terrorism is terrorism and that no

amount of political spin can ever excuse it, taking a shot at Pakistan and China. He also

emphasised the importance of taking a uniformed and unadulterated approach when dealing

with nations who utilise terrorism as a tactic of statecraft. He effectively expressed India’s

outrage over how multilateral forums are being abused to defend and shield terrorists during an

open UN Security Council (UNSC) debate on the maintenance of international peace and

security. A new source of annoyance has been China’s persistent obstruction of India and US

efforts to penalise terrorists operating out of Pakistan. New Delhi has stated that things cannot

continue as usual, citing the partial reactions.

The landmark event staged when India was in charge of the influential 15-member

council for the month gave people a chance to express their annoyance with the lack of

widespread membership and any UNSC reform efforts. The clergyman, who is known for

speaking truth to power, created yet another incisive presentation. The crux of it was that

the real world had drastically changed while the reform debate had wandered aimlessly. He

claimed that despite the working group’s establishment taking thirty years, nothing had been

accomplished. Without additional permanent members, piecemeal adjustments would not be

accepted. Jaishankar said India was prepared to persist and questioned why change hasn’t

been implemented despite the great demand for reform.

Islamabad’s criticism was met with a resounding denial that housing Osama bin Laden

and bombing the Parliament of a neighbouring nation qualify it to preach. It is a difficult task to

reach a consensus on the UN that best takes into account modern realities and the altered

global order. However, as Jaishankar emphasised, that will not and should not weaken India’s

determination to take its proper role.