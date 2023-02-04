Only influential people who grabbed land misusing their position will be evicted: LG Sinha

LG inaugurates Civil Services Officers Institute at Jammu

Jammu Tawi, February 03: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Civil Services Officers Institute (CSOI) at Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the institute will promote welfare of officers, their families and bring them together to build close cooperation & interaction to reinforce our democratic values & to meet the challenges of nation building.

“CSOIs in other states & at the Centre are playing important role as a nursery of ideas since many years. I am confident CSOI in J&K will render yeoman service to UT with systematic and continuous improvement in governance through seminars & debates on civil administration,” observed the Lt Governor.

Speaking on the ongoing anti-encroachment drive across the UT, the Lt Governor said some people tried to spread misinformation that common man will be impacted in the anti-encroachment drive.

“I want to assure the people that Administration will safeguard the habitations and livelihoods of common man. Only influential and powerful people who misused their position and violated the law to encroach upon the State land would face the law of the land,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor reiterated that only those people who have grabbed land illegally through unfair means are facing the eviction.

“I have personally directed the DCs and SSPs to closely monitor and ensure no innocent person is affected in any manner during anti-encroachment drive,” said the Lt Governor.

Deputy Commissioners should have the knowledge of the activity of next day and media should be made aware about the names behind the encroachment of land so that the common man will get to know the truth, the Lt Governor further said.

Speaking on the role of the Civil Services Officers Institute, the Lt Governor further observed that it will work as a bridge between different fields of Civil Administration and officers will get the opportunity to learn a lot from each other’s experiences.

CSOI will strengthen the ethos of Good Governance and will evolve into a center for meaningful discussion on economic growth and social change, he added.

“I can proudly say that we have been able to establish the most transparent and active administrative system in Jammu Kashmir. The feedback received on RAS proves that the public service delivery has won the trust of the common man,” said the Lt Governor.

Highlighting the initiatives of e-Governance, the Lt Governor said more than 400 services have been made online. Remaining should also be made online soon in its true sense. The Public Services Commission has created a new milestone and declared the result in just three hours after the verification of the last candidate, he added.

Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta informed that the two CSOIs to be established in J&K.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary; Former Chief Secretaries, Retd DGP, Senior officers, HODs were present on the occasion.