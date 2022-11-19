Online Threat to Journalist: Massive Searches Underway in Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag: Police

SRINAGAR, Nov 19: Police on Saturday said that a massive searches are being conducted at 10 locations in Srinagar, Kulgam and Anantnag in connection with the threat issued to Journalists recently.

