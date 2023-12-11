Onion prices seen to fall below Rs 40/kg by Jan

The government expects onion prices to fall below Rs 40 per kilogram by January from the current average price of Rs 57.02 per kilogram, Consumer Affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said on Monday.

Last week, the government banned onion exports till March next year after the retail sales price of the kitchen staple crossed Rs 80 per kg in the national capital and the prices in mandis remained around Rs 60 per kg. To a query on when the onion prices are expected to fall below Rs 40 per kg, Singh said, “very soon… January” “Somebody said it will touch Rs 100 per kg, we said it will never cross Rs 60 per kg.

“So, all India average is now Rs 57.02 per kg this morning and it will not cross Rs 60 per kg,” Singh said on the sidelines of the ‘Deloitte Growth with Impact Government Summit'.

The export ban will not affect the farmers and it is a small group of traders who are exploiting the differential between prices in Indian and Bangladesh markets. “They (the traders who were exploiting differential prices) will lose. But who will gain, (it) is the Indian consumer,” he said. Onion inflation in the Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) basket has been in double digits since July, rising to a near four-year high of 42.1 per cent in October. Agencies