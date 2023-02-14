One-Way Traffic Restored On Jammu-Srinagar Highway

JAMMU, Feb 14: One-way traffic movement was restored on Jammu-Srinagar Highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, after remaining closed during the night and several hours on Tuesday morning. Quoting a traffic police official, that the single-way traffic was restored after clearance of the debris. “Firstly stranded vehicles will be cleared,” he said and urged commuters to “travel with caution.” Intermittent shooting stones at Mehar-Cafeteria area in Ramban on highway led to closure of the highway last night, he said.

Mohita Sharma, SSP Traffic Highway, said that the authorities were clearing stranded vehicles on priority as the thoroughfare remained blocked for the entire night due to shooting stones. “LMVs from Qazigund and Udhampur to follow soon,” she said.

