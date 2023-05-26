One DIG, 31 SSPs/SPs transferred

Srinagar, May 25: The Jammu Kashmir government on Thursday ordered transfer and postings of 32 police officers including some IPS officers in the interest of administration.

As per an order Sarah Rizvi, IPS, DIG Administration, PHQ, is transferred and posted as DIG IR Jammu, against an available vacancy, relieving Nisha Nathyal, IPS of the additional charge of the post.

Sargun, IPS, SO to IGP Technical Services, is transferred and posted as SSP PCR Jammu, against an available vacancy, relieving Ashok Kumar Badwal of the additional charge of the post.

Shobhit Saksena, IPS, SP CID Jammu at CID Hqrs, is transferred and posted as SP State Investigation Agency, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Suhail Munawar Mir, Commandant, JKAP 5th Bn., is transferred and posted as SSP Crime Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Rajeshwar Singh, SSP Crime, Jammu, is transferred and posted as SSP Security Workshop, vice Shailender Singh.

Zahid Nasim Manhas, SSP CID Headquarters, J&K, is transferred and posted as Commandant SDRF 2nd Bn., Jammu, against an available vacancy. Shailender Singh, SSP Security Workshop, is transferred and posted as SSP Crime, Jammu, vice Rajeshwar Singh.

Showkat Hussain Shah, Principal PTS Manigam, is transferred and posted as SSP PCR, Srinagar, vice Zubair Ahmad Khan.

Rohit Baskotra, SP Poonch, is transferred and posted as SP Traffic National Highway, against an available vacancy, relieving Mohita Sharma, IPS of the additional charge of the post.

Zubair Ahmed Khan, SSP PCR Srinagar, is transferred and posted as Principal PTS Manigam, vice Showkat Hussain Shah.

Randhir Singh, Commandant IR-20th Bn., is transferred and posted as SP (SS), CID Headquarters, vice Dawood Ayoub.

Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, SP Security, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as, Assistant Director SKPA, Udhampur, vice Vinay Kumar.

Vinay Kumar, Assistant Director SKPA, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as SP Traffic Rural Jammu, against an available vacancy, relieving M. Fiesel Qureshi of the additional charge of the post.

Amit Bhasin, SP Katra, is transferred and posted as AIG (Buildings) PHQ, against an available vacancy.

Vinay Kumar, SP ANTF J&K, is transferred and posted as SP Poonch, vice Rohit Baskotra.

Suresh Kumar, Vice Principal PTS, Kathua, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP CID SB, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mamta Sharma, SP South, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP Security, Jammu vice Shaheen Wahid.

Dawood Ayoub, SP (SS), CID Headquarters, is transferred and posted as SP CID Headquarters, J&K, vice Zahid Nasim Manhas.

Mushtaq Ahmad, SP Anti Corruption Bureau, is transferred and posted as Joint Director (Headquarters) SSF, against an available vacancy.

Raj Kumar, SP APCR Kashmir, is transferred and posted as SP ANTF, J&K, vice Vinay Kumar.

Sheikh Faisal Qayoom, SP SSG, is transferred and posted as SP Security Kashmir, vice Sheikh Zulfikar Azad.

Shaheen Wahid, Addl. SP Security, Jammu, is transferred and posted as SP South, Jammu, vice Mamta Sharma.

Aijaz Ahmad Malik, Dy.CO IR-23rd Bn., is transferred and posted as Addl. SP Ganderbal, vice Feroz Ahmad, who shall await further orders of posting at Police Headquarters.

Vipan Chandran, Joint Director SSF, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP Katra, vice Amit Bhasin.

Irshad Hussain Rather, Addl. SP Handwara, is transferred and posted as Dy.CO IR-23rd Bn., vice Aijaz Ahmad Malik. Abhisheik Sharma, SP Anti Corruption Bureau, is transferred and posted as Joint Director SSF, Jammu, vice Vipan Chandran.

Kameshwar Puri, Addl. SP Bhaderwah, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP (PC) Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mohd. Afzal, Dy.CO JKAP-3rd Security Bn., is transferred and posted as Addl. SP CID CI, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Furqaan Qadir, Dy.CO 2nd Women Bn. Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP (PC) Anantnag, against an available vacancy.

Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, awaiting posting upon placement as I/c Superintendent of Police, is posted as Dy.CO 2nd Women Bn. Kashmir, vice Furqaan Qadir.

Vinod Kumar, awaiting posting upon placement as I/c Superintendent of Police, is posted as Addl. SP Bhaderwah, vice Kameshwar Puri.

Ajay Sharma, awaiting posting upon placement as I/c Superintendent of Police, is posted as Addl. SP State Investigation Agency, against an available vacancy.