Kupwara, Feb 17: A 26-year old youth died while three others were rescued after a snow avalanche hit Machil area of Kupwara district on Friday, officials said.

Official sources told that a snow avalanche hit Chontiwari area of Machil area due to which several people got stuck.

They said following the incident, a rescue operation was launched by the authorities during which one body identified as Ajaz Ahmad was recovered while three others were rescued safely.