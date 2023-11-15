Omar, Mehbooba question ‘bail’ to Army Captain by AFT

Srinagar, Nov 14: Two former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday questioned the ‘bail' granted by Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) to an Army Captain, accused of killing three civilians in a “staged encounter” in Jammu Kashmir in 2020.

Last week, the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) suspended the life term awarded to Army Captain Bhoopendra Singh who was found guilty by a General Court Martial (GCM) of killing three men in a “staged” encounter in Amshipora village.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, while reacting to bail, said we are reminded every time “that our blood is cheap.”

“Every time we are reminded that our blood is cheap and has no value. The army officer who killed three youths in a fake encounter has not only been released but his sentence has also been suspended. This is nothing but a travesty of justice,” Omar said while addressing worker's convention at Kunzar, Tangmarg in Baramulla district

Omar said that New Delhi does not care about the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti said the AFT suspending the sentence of Captain, raises serious questions on the “sanctity of the judicial process”.

“Just spoke with the father of the innocent civilian killed in the fake Amshipora encounter . He is utterly devastated by the Armed Forces Tribunal's decision to revoke the life sentence judgement given to the Captain, who himself admitted to the crime.

Raises serious questions on the sanctity of the judicial process,” Mufti posted on X.

In July 2020, Army said three Pakistani militants were killed at Amshipora in Shopian district. Days later, locals alleged that the three slain men killed were cousins from Rajouri district who were working as labourers.

The DNA samples of three killed confirmed that the slain trio were from Rajouri. The three were identified as Imtiyaz Ahmed, 20; Abrar Ahmed, 25; and Mohammed Ibrar, 16.

Capt Bhoopendra Singh was subjected to the GCM proceedings after a Court of Inquiry and Summary of Evidence found that the powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) had been used in “excess”.

In September, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over appointment letters for government jobs to family members of three civilians killed in a fake encounter.