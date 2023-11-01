Omar describes ‘Oct 31’ yet another dark patch in JK’s history

Srinagar, Oct 31: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday described October 31, the erstwhile state officially became a union territory four years ago, as yet another dark patch in the history of J&K marking the illegal and unconstitutional infringement on the rights of its people.

Omar said the party will fight the battle for the restoration of people's rights peacefully and legally. “October 31 is the day of mourning,” he said while addressing a one-day party convention in border area Tangdhar in Kupwara district.

“There is nothing to celebrate about the day. What's there to celebrate about the day? Should we celebrate the downgrading of our state or snatching of our democratic rights? In reality, today is a day of mourning and sorrow for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, today is a black day for us. Nothing has been done except humiliating our state by bifurcating it and then downgrading it to UT,” the former Chief Minister said.

“Until we have honour, recognition, identity and dignity, everything else is meaningless. Today, we have no honour, no recognition of our rights, nor are our interests protected. We cannot walk with our heads up. When a special session of the Parliament is called, people here get anxious thinking what the government is upto,” Omar said.

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday celebrated October 31 as the ‘Union Territory Foundation Day'.

Several functions were held across the UT where the government showcased the positive changes that have taken place since the creation of Union Territory four years ago. However, he alleged that there was a disconnect of the people with the administration.

The NC Vice Chairman said common people are not heard in any government office, most of the officers are unable to understand our language.“They do not understand our topography nor do they seem to be interested in it.

At that time it was said that all our problems will be solved when we become a UT, but which problems were solved in 4 years; Which demand was granted?” Omar asked.

“LG claims that investment of Rs 90,000 crores has come to J&K. It should be summarized where the investments are being made, who is working on it? Here, our contracts are being given to outsiders. The sand is ours, the stones are ours, the land is ours but the outsiders are the beneficiaries,” he added.

CPI(M) Central Committee Member, Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami said that October 31 cannot be a day of celebration in Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh.

“On this fateful day, the historic state of J&K was declared as UT and the flag removed from Civil Secretariat. Can this be a celebration or an insult to the people of erstwhile state of J&K. Instead of introspection, the BJP government facelessly has declared the day as UT Divas.

Where is the development, jobs and livelihood to the common people?” Tarigami asked. “How can this be a celebration when the state of J&K was dismantled and downgraded into two union territories?

In Parliament, the BJP government assured the people that statehood would be restored soon,” the former Member of J&K Legislative Assembly said in a statement.

The CPI(M) leader said after independence, no state was downgraded to a Union Territory.