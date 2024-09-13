Omar Abdullah accepts challenge of engineer Rashid to accompany him to Tihar Jail

Srinagar, Sep 13: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday accepted the challenge of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Popularly known as Engineer Rashid, to accompany him to Tihar Jail in Delhi.

“I will accompany him (Rashid) up to Delhi ? Let him leave the field and stay at home,” Omar told media persons in south Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday.

Engineer Rashid during his live social media interaction was quoted as having said that if Omar Abdullah will accompany him to Delhi's Tihar jail he will leave the field.

He said Jammu and Kashmir have suffered tremendously during the past 10 years of Bharatiya Janata Party rule.

“To take out the people of Jammu and Kashmir from this disappointment there is only one way that those people who are preparing themselves to help BJP after October 8 ( the day of counting of votes) should be defeated in this election”, the NC Vice President said.

The former Chief Minister said the people of every sect are disappointed and worried.

“We have presented ourselves before the people of Jammu and Kashmir in a pre-poll alliance to prove that we are the only one who are not ready to form the Government with the BJP”, Omar said and added “others have plunged into the field and helped BJP with different faces”.

“I humbly request the people to vote in favour of the alliance candidates to get them victorious so that Jammu and Kashmir could be saved from the wrong policies run by the BJP Government for the past ten years”, the NC Vice President said.

“We have incorporated about the Kashmir issue, Article 370, talks between India and Pakistan and the day-to-day issues of the people in our manifesto. We have not left any issue that does not touch the daily issue of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

On granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Supreme Court, Omar alleged that people of Baramulla were told that if they vote in favour of Engineer Rashid he will be released.

“Nobody can be released on vote from the jail. If anyone is to be released, it is only through the court,” the former CM asserted.





Engineer Rashid was presently on interim bail till October 2 for campaigning his party for the Assembly election in th UT. He has been in jail since 2019 following his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case. (AGENCIES)