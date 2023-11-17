OKAYA EV partners with J&K Bank to promote electric mobility

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Okaya EV, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has entered into a strategic partnership with J&K Bank to promote sustainable financing practices. They recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Okaya EV Pvt. Ltd., focusing on financing electric two-wheelers manufactured and marketed by the company. J&K Bank is set to become the preferred financial partner for Okaya EV, offering tailored financing solutions to potential customers interested in purchasing various variants of electric two-wheelers. The primary goal of this collaboration is to streamline loan operations, providing convenience for customers and, ultimately, fostering the adoption of electric mobility in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with J&K Bank through this significant agreement. This MOU marks the commencement of an exciting journey where we are dedicated to empowering consumers with innovative electric mobility solutions. Through this collaboration, Okaya Electric Vehicles aims to offer customers user-centric and environmentally friendly options, ensuring a seamless transition to a cleaner and greener future. We look forward to redefining the way people experience the world of electric vehicles together,” said Dr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya EV. Commenting on the importance of such partnerships, Mr. Narjay Gupta, General Manager, J&K Bank stated, “Aligned with the national focus on energy efficiency, envisioning the fulfillment of at least half of its energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030, we are actively entering into partnerships as part of a significant journey to promote electric mobility while maintaining the high level of customer satisfaction that J&K Bank is known for.” To avail of the benefits, customers can visit authorized Okaya EV centers across India to easily book and finance their preferred scooters. For further details, customers can visit the Okaya EV website.